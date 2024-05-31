Golden retriever and baby compete in adorable TikTok tests!

Los Angeles, California - A curious California mom wanted to know who was smarter: her 11-month-old daughter or the family's golden retriever . The results made for a heartwarming TikTok!

A California mom delighted TikTok by testing the smarts of her baby and dog. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/ladyandtheblues

The proud new mom pitted five-year-old Lady against baby Olivia with three and shared the unexpected outcome on TikTok.

The first challenge saw Olivia and Lady having to push a ball down a slide. Both succeeded, but the dog needed to be told to use her paw instead of her snout.

The next task also proved easy for the two contestants. They had to wave "bye," and both enthusiastically flapped their appendages.

At this point in the California mom's experiment, the score was tied, so the third test made all the difference.