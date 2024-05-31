Golden retriever and baby compete in adorable TikTok tests!
Los Angeles, California - A curious California mom wanted to know who was smarter: her 11-month-old daughter or the family's golden retriever. The results made for a heartwarming TikTok!
The proud new mom pitted five-year-old Lady against baby Olivia with three and shared the unexpected outcome on TikTok.
The first challenge saw Olivia and Lady having to push a ball down a slide. Both succeeded, but the dog needed to be told to use her paw instead of her snout.
The next task also proved easy for the two contestants. They had to wave "bye," and both enthusiastically flapped their appendages.
At this point in the California mom's experiment, the score was tied, so the third test made all the difference.
A game of fetch breaks the tie
In the third test, the mom threw a ball and asked her baby and her dog to return it. Lady was a little reluctant, but eventually brought the ball back.
Olivia, on the other hand, appeared to be ready to complete the task, before changing her mind at the last minute and running to her dad.
The dog and baby completed all three tests, but this California mama learned something surprising. Her baby prefers to share with the dog and her dada.
TikTokers loved the clip which boasts over 400,000 views and counting.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/ladyandtheblues