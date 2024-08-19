Grieving dog's reaction to new puppy leaves internet weeping
Minnesota - Losing a loved one is always hard, even for dogs. When a labrador named McCoy lost his brother, he was devastated. His owners decided he needed a new buddy, and TikTokers are weeping over his reaction to the puppy!
A labrador retriever named McCoy fell into a deep depression after his doggie brother, another lab named Olie, was put down.
Per the subtitles in a now-viral TikTok video, "McCoy became disconnected and uninterested in the things that used to make him happy."
His humans wondered how he would react if they got a new puppy. They were worried it would make the sweet lab even sadder, but after two months, they knew they needed another dog.
"We decided to go for it," McCoy's owners explained in the video.
The sweet clip shows McCoy meeting the family's new puppy, a Golden retriever named Patrick.
The arrival of the new pup brought McCoy back to life, as his owners explained in the TikTok caption, "Oh, how he shines again."
Mourning dog "shines" after meeting new puppy
Luckily, McCoy took to the new pup immediately, and the two became fast friends! They love to play together, and it's clear the little dog helped the lab find his joy again.
TikTokers love McCoy's reaction to the new puppy. One gushed, "He just needed someone to let him know it was ok to love again after loss."
Another celebrated the family's decision to get a new puppy, writing, "He needed a bestie and purpose but his brother will never be replaced and I hope they see each other again when that times comes."
The video of McCoy finding his spark again boasts over 900,000 views and counting.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@therealmccoyandpatrick