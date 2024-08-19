Grieving dog's reaction to new puppy leaves internet weeping

Minnesota - Losing a loved one is always hard, even for dogs . When a labrador named McCoy lost his brother, he was devastated. His owners decided he needed a new buddy, and TikTokers are weeping over his reaction to the puppy!

This grieving dog needed a new friend to find his joy again. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@therealmccoyandpatrick

A labrador retriever named McCoy fell into a deep depression after his doggie brother, another lab named Olie, was put down.

Per the subtitles in a now-viral TikTok video, "McCoy became disconnected and uninterested in the things that used to make him happy."

His humans wondered how he would react if they got a new puppy. They were worried it would make the sweet lab even sadder, but after two months, they knew they needed another dog.

"We decided to go for it," McCoy's owners explained in the video.

The sweet clip shows McCoy meeting the family's new puppy, a Golden retriever named Patrick.

The arrival of the new pup brought McCoy back to life, as his owners explained in the TikTok caption, "Oh, how he shines again."