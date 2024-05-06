Grumpy golden retriever makes owners pay after getting left home

Wales - Pets are heartbroken when their owners go on vacation without them, as was the case for a grumpy dog named Finn .

The dog was not willing to forgive his owner for leaving him at home, as a hilarious TikTok clip shows. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/fluffyfinny27

A hilarious new TikTok video has gone viral after a "moody" golden retriever became an internet star.

Finn's owners went on vacation for three days - and had the gall to simply leave him at home.

When they returned, their pet was sitting on the couch, seemingly in a huff. He didn't even look at his owners and seemed to be completely offended at being left out.

The clip showed Finn clearly holding a grudge and making no eye-contact, and has been viewed over 950,000 times.

"The mood was real," the vid's caption reads.

"Fluffy Finn's" owner revealed in the video's comments that they didn't leave their dog home alone, but under the supervision of family members. Yet, as his facial expressions revealed, the four-legged-friend wasn't going to let it go.

Finn's owner even tries to kiss the pup and beg for forgiveness, but gets shut down.

Fortunately, the dog only remained grumpy for about an hour, his owners revealed. To cheer him up again, they resorted to a well-known trick: treats and snacks.

