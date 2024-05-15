Lonely puppy caught on home surveillance camera breaks hearts on TikTok!

Würzburg, Germany - Loki the dog 's owner wondered what her puppy would do once he was home alone, so she installed a surveillance camera and was amazed when she saw the footage .

© Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@loki_theredtri

Pet cameras and home surveillance are now more accessible and affordable than ever before.

One sweet little dog's reaction to being left home alone without his human – which was recorded on one such pet camera – recently captured the hearts of hundreds of thousands of TikTok users.

The owner of an Australian Shepherd named Loki posted the footage, which has garnered a whopping 1.3 million views and counting!

The viral clip shows the adorable puppy waiting anxiously at the door and peering expectantly out of the window until his owner comes back for him.

In between checking the window, Loki walks past his toys without showing any interest in them at all.

Many viewers empathized with Loki the dog and reminded his owner of the importance of not leaving dogs alone for too long.