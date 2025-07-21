Owner is afraid party guests will trip over dog – and comes up with hilarious solution!

A dog owner needed to figure out how to keep her 16-year-old Yorkshire Terrier safe at a house party, and her clever solution has won the hearts of TikTok!

By Christian Norm

Marley the dog is small, in poor health, and getting up there in years, so it's no wonder that his owner, Alexa Stockhausen, was worried about how the little Yorkshire Terrier would do at a house party. So, the young woman came up with a hilarious solution!

Alexa Stockhausen wants to make sure that her dog Marley is always well.
Alexa Stockhausen wants to make sure that her dog Marley is always well.

In a viral TikTok, the party host revealed that they decided to attach a balloon to the 16-year-old dog's collar so that he wouldn't go unnoticed.

To make it even clearer, "BEWARE OF DOG" was written on the white balloon.

The clever idea has won the hearts of TikTokers, with the clip racking up millions of views since it was shared in June.

Speaking with People, Alexa explained that, even in his old age, Marley is "a people lover."

"He actually hates being alone," she said.

Alexa added that the balloon was actually her sister's idea, calling it a "pretty spontaneous" decision.

"We were kind of looking at the guy like, you know, how do we let him walk around safely?" she recalled.

"Beware of dog" balloon lets Marley wander the party safely

"Beware of dog" was written on the balloon to keep Marley safe at the party.
"Beware of dog" was written on the balloon to keep Marley safe at the party.

Marley – with his balloon and diaper on – quickly became the star of the party.

"He's just always a happy dog," Alexa said. "He's got that gentle soul."

As for whether she'd recommend other dog owners take up a similar trick at their next party, she told the outlet, "Definitely."

"As long as they're not typically scared of balloons."

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@alexastocks & Screenshot/TikTok/@alexastocks

