Dog forms an unlikely bond with baby crow in heartmelting video

Portland, Oregon - These animal best friends are melting hearts because Meeko the Border Collie dog and Russel the crow are simply inseparable.

Meeko the Border Collie dog and Russel the crow are simply inseparable. © Screenshot/TikTok/@firstdatejunkie

When dog owner Autumn Buck discovered the young bird on a walk a few weeks ago, she had no idea that this would be the beginning of an incredible animal friendship.

The young woman reports on this in several TikTok videos.

Russel, as Autumn called the cute crow, had probably fallen out of the nest and lost his parents.

The baby crow could not yet fly and would probably have starved to death by himself, explains Autumn.

Without further ado, the animal lover took the little bird in, fed him by hand, and practised flying with him in the garden.

Autumn's dog Meeko was there from the start, of course. The Border Collie was a little reserved towards the new arrival at first, but this subsided after a few days.

The two are now simply inseparable! They love to hang out in the garden together.

Russel and Meeko have gone viral on TikTok, with hundreds of thousands of likes on the sugary sweet videos.

"If this unlikely friendship doesn't make your heart melt – I don't know what will," says Autumn.