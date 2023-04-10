Rescue dog has incredibly emotional reunion with the man who saved

San Diego, California - Do rescue dogs remember the people who save them? Henry Friedman has been asking himself this question for years and an adorable TikTok clip features the answer we were all hoping for!

The TikTok showing this rescue dog's reunion with the man who saved him is sure to make you weep! © Collage: screenshot/TikTok/keepingfinn

The video shows the reunion between dog rescuer Friedman and a purebred Belgian Malinois named Dennis.

Per Newsweek, Dennis was stuck in the mud at a farm in Mexico in March 2022. Friedman had to carry the pooch out of the field because the dog couldn't use his hind legs.

A veterinary exam showed that a back injury prevented Dennis from walking.

"We think one of the workers on the farm where we found him hit him with a shovel," Friedman told Newsweek. "So after being on bed rest for several weeks, he started walking again."

Once Dennis was back up on his paws, Friedman and his team took the doggo to the US. There, Dennis found a forever home with Danielle, who fostered him in San Diego.