Rescue dog's transformation tugs at heartstrings on TikTok!
Florida - A rescue dog named Daisy Bean was used to breed puppies in a puppy mill. Fortunately, this sweet Goldendoodle is now living her best life, and her drastic transformation has TikTokers weeping!
TikToker Amira, whose handle is @amira.nathaly, shared a video showing rescue dog Daisy Bean's transformation. The change is remarkable!
When Amira first adopted the Goldendoodle, she was skinny and malnourished, and her coat was short and dull. As the video shows, the dog was unsteady on her feet and weak.
"She lived in a puppy mill used for breeding, only knew how to sleep standing up, didn't feel safe or how to be a dog," Amira wrote in the TikTok caption.
Amira's goal was to change all that. The end of the now-viral clip shows what Daisy Bean looks like after being exposed to a "life full of love."
This rescue dog got a new lease on life!
Amira did everything she could to help Daisy recover from her life as a breeding dog in a puppy mill.
In the subtitles of the TikTok, she writes, "To be loved is... to be changed."
At the end of the video, Amira reveals the healthy transformed Goldendoodle. She boasts a grin and a full curly coat. Daisy looks like a brand-new dog!
This transformation not only saved Daisy's life but also helped her owner.
"She doesn't know it, but she's the one who saved me," Amira said in the conclusion of her TikTok post.
Daisy's transformation wowed TikTokers, and the video boasts almost 16 million views!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@amira.nathaly