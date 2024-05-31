Rescue dog's transformation tugs at heartstrings on TikTok!

Florida - A rescue dog named Daisy Bean was used to breed puppies in a puppy mill. Fortunately, this sweet Goldendoodle is now living her best life, and her drastic transformation has TikTokers weeping!

A rescue dog named Daisy Bean's transformation has TikTok in awe. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@amira.nathaly

TikToker Amira, whose handle is @amira.nathaly, shared a video showing rescue dog Daisy Bean's transformation. The change is remarkable!

When Amira first adopted the Goldendoodle, she was skinny and malnourished, and her coat was short and dull. As the video shows, the dog was unsteady on her feet and weak.

"She lived in a puppy mill used for breeding, only knew how to sleep standing up, didn't feel safe or how to be a dog," Amira wrote in the TikTok caption.

Amira's goal was to change all that. The end of the now-viral clip shows what Daisy Bean looks like after being exposed to a "life full of love."