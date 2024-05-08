Rescue puppy's extreme transformation stuns the internet!

Arizona - A rescue dog named Wolfie was super cute – and super sick – when he was saved as a five-week-old puppy. Today, he is unrecognizable, and the internet can't believe it!

This rescue puppy transformed from cute to terrifying! © Screenshot/TikTok/@abbynelson1756

The little dog was spotted wandering around the streets of Arizona when his fate changed for the better.

After being scooped up by his rescuer, Wolfie eventually made it to his human, Abby Nelson.

Three years later, Nelson cannot believe how her doggo has transformed.

When Wolfie made it into Nelson's care, the poor puppy was sick, and his coat was full of fleas and ticks. Luckily, the young woman didn't give up and nursed the pooch back to health.

Sadly, there was one thing she couldn't help the Chihuhua-Yorkshire terrier mix with. Wolfie started having mobility problems and couldn't use his back legs very well.

"I assumed he would probably just move around less, but instead, he basically trained his upper body to be strong enough to carry him wherever he wanted to go," Nelson told Newsweek.

Wolfie's inventive way of dealing with his mobility issue completely came to define his grown and adult appearance.

"I'm still in shock, honestly," Nelson wrote alongside a TikTok picture series showing the dog's evolution from puppy to buff beast.