Sad Golden Retriever thinks he's being left behind – then he learns the happy truth!

A dog owner's TikTok clip recently went viral, showing her furry friend's mood change in a matter of seconds! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@joey_how_u_doinn

3-year-old Golden Retriever Joey lives in Melbourne, Australia with owners Maria Astaptsova and Nikhil Narendranath.

In the video, he is first seen sprawled dejected in a corner of the floor

As Astaptsova explained to Newsweek, he is "a bit dramatic" from time to time.

This is mainly due to the fact that his two owners work from home and usually take him everywhere with them, so the four-legged friend is not used to being left alone.

But Joey doesn't stay behind after all and is allowed to come with them!

As soon as they call him and he realizes he's invited to come, too, he starts wagging his tail happily!

When the video was taken, they were about to go to a friend's party who owns another Golden Retriever, Odin.

