These TikTok dogs are having the best summer ever!

These three summer-loving dogs are having the time of their lives on TikTok! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thehuskyfam, @drakethepupstar, @davidsussman8

Summer is here, and that means it's time for fun in the sun!

For these three hot dogs, that means homemade watermelon fries, pool dives, and all sorts of other adventures.

First up is a husky who loves eating unique and clever snacks prepared by her loving owner.

Next is a golden retriever that just needs a little extra help getting the courage to dive to the bottom of the pool to retrieve his favorite new toys.

Finally, there's another adorable doggy who's making a splash by doing some synchronized diving with its owner in the pool.

So if you're looking for some inspiration for your own pet's summer fun, be sure to check out these three furry friends!