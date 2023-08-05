These TikTok dogs are having the best summer ever!
Three dogs are melting hearts on TikTok with their hilarious summer adventures. From watermelon fries to pool dives, these pups are loving the season!
Summer is here, and that means it's time for fun in the sun!
For these three hot dogs, that means homemade watermelon fries, pool dives, and all sorts of other adventures.
First up is a husky who loves eating unique and clever snacks prepared by her loving owner.
Next is a golden retriever that just needs a little extra help getting the courage to dive to the bottom of the pool to retrieve his favorite new toys.
Finally, there's another adorable doggy who's making a splash by doing some synchronized diving with its owner in the pool.
So if you're looking for some inspiration for your own pet's summer fun, be sure to check out these three furry friends!
Husky loves homemade watermelon fries during hot summer days!
In a viral video by @thehuskyfam, a dog is seen eagerly waiting for its owner to prepare a batch of mouthwatering watermelon fries.
As soon as she's finishing with the prep work, the husky gobbles it up and looks absolutely delighted.
The video garnered over 4.4 million likes, with one viewer writing, "I NEVER THOUGHT OF THAT WATERMELON FRIES."
Check it out:
Golden retriever dares to bob for toys in his pool
A clip posted by @drakethepupstar shows a dog owner who just bought new toys for her precious pal.
Knowing her dog is already a pro at swimming, she tries to teach her pup how to retrieve toys once they float to the bottom of the pool.
Viewers were in stitches over the dog's hilarious personality, saying, "I was NOT expecting a dog but this exceeded every expectation I had" and, "I love how he was already in there just looking at you lol."
Check out this daredevil:
Diving dog takes his lead from human
A video on TikTok posted by @davidsussman8 shows that dogs are truly man's best friend!
A few people are sitting by a pool as one of the dogs looks eager to jump in. Then one man gets up and runs to the other side of the pool before giving the dog the cue to jump in.
The video received over five million views, and viewers couldn't get enough of the two soul mates!
One wrote, "what a lovely wholesome video. love how in sync she is with the dive in."
Check out the synchronized duo:
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@thehuskyfam, @drakethepupstar, @davidsussman8