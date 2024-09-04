This sweet Golden Retriever dog is obsessed with the garbage collectors!
Belfast, Northern Ireland - A Golden Retriever dog named Maddie has a favorite day of the week... garbage day! She loves nothing more than to greet the guys who collect the garbage cans, and her enthusiasm for the seemingly mundane task is infectious.
One man's trash is another dog's treasure!
Many dogs hate people in uniforms, especially postal workers, but not a Golden Retriever named Maddie. This dog absolutely adores her local garbage collectors.
Her owners shared footage of Maggie greeting her best buddies on Instagram and TikTok and the internet loves it.
"It’s not just her tail that wags, it’s her whole bum that goes – she just loves it," Maddie's owner Katelin Fiddis told the BBC.
She added, "She is one of those dogs… she loves attention, she loves to say ‘hello’ to people!"
This Golden Retriever dog loves her trash-collecting friends
Marc Doran, who collects the garbage on this dog's street, told the BBC, "We’ve a couple of friendly dogs [on the route] but not as friendly as Maddie. She’s one of a kind."
Marc isn't the only trash collector who loves Maggie!
Nathan Wilson, Marc's colleague, told him all about Maggie when he started the round and described greeting the ulta-friendly dog as part of the job.
Katelin Fiddis' son Josh initially shared sharing videos of Maggie for fun.
"We probably got about 15 likes, maybe one comment, back in the day," Katelin said.
"And now there’s videos that are reaching ten million views and she’s got 20,000 followers. As soon as a [garbageman] appears it’s like ‘Wow ten million views!'"
While Maggie's internet stardom may have her owners wowed, the Golden doesn't care about any of that. She just wants someone to let her out to say hello to her friends on garbage day!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@maddiethebad.e