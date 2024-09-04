This sweet Golden Retriever dog is obsessed with the garbage collectors!

Belfast, Northern Ireland - A Golden Retriever dog named Maddie has a favorite day of the week... garbage day! She loves nothing more than to greet the guys who collect the garbage cans, and her enthusiasm for the seemingly mundane task is infectious.

One Golden Retriever dog is obsessed with the garbage truck guys! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@maddiethebad.e

One man's trash is another dog's treasure!

Many dogs hate people in uniforms, especially postal workers, but not a Golden Retriever named Maddie. This dog absolutely adores her local garbage collectors.

Her owners shared footage of Maggie greeting her best buddies on Instagram and TikTok and the internet loves it.

"It’s not just her tail that wags, it’s her whole bum that goes – she just loves it," Maddie's owner Katelin Fiddis told the BBC.

She added, "She is one of those dogs… she loves attention, she loves to say ‘hello’ to people!"