TikToker brings home dachshund puppy but uncovers the truth: "We got scammed!"
Surrey, UK - A dog owner from England wanted a purebred miniature dachshund, but after bringing home her new four-legged friend, she became suspicious. Her plight has since gone viral on TikTok.
A TikTok user from Surrey, who runs the account @healinghoundz, describes herself as a "crazy dog lady."
The Brit has nine dogs total!
Yet, one of her pups Ted gave her a very special surprise, because when he was purchased, the TikToker was convinced she was taking home a mini dachshund.
"When you pay for a purebreed miniature sausage dog with papers," she said in the TikTok clip, "and you end up with this."
She then transitions cute videos of her teacup puppy, where her small doggo still passes for a dachshund, to what he looks like more grown up as an adult – a dog that is clearly not a purebred mini dachshund.
"We got scammed," she wrote.
Dog is definitely not a dachshund as video goes viral
The grown-up pup looks more like a Jack Russell Terrier or an Australian Kelpie, according to reports, and the owner likely could have paid up to $2,500 for the pup.
The miniature dachshund mix-up is clear, yet, the dog's owner says it hasn't made much of a difference.
"We love him even more," she wrote.
The video and the pet owner's plight have continued to go viral online, as Ted is looking adorable regardless.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/healinghoundz