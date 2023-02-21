TikToker brings home dachshund puppy but uncovers the truth: "We got scammed!"

Surrey, UK - A dog owner from England wanted a purebred miniature dachshund, but after bringing home her new four-legged friend, she became suspicious. Her plight has since gone viral on TikTok.

The TikToker thought she had bought a purebred mini dachshund, but it wasn't the case. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/healinghoundz

A TikTok user from Surrey, who runs the account @healinghoundz, describes herself as a "crazy dog lady."

The Brit has nine dogs total!

Yet, one of her pups Ted gave her a very special surprise, because when he was purchased, the TikToker was convinced she was taking home a mini dachshund.

"When you pay for a purebreed miniature sausage dog with papers," she said in the TikTok clip, "and you end up with this."



She then transitions cute videos of her teacup puppy, where her small doggo still passes for a dachshund, to what he looks like more grown up as an adult – a dog that is clearly not a purebred mini dachshund.

"We got scammed," she wrote.