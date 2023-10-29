UPS driver melts hearts with sweet gesture for dog who died

Nashville, Tennessee - A UPS package delivery worker is touching TikTokers' hearts with a tear-wrenching tribute to a recently passed dog on his regular route.

A Nashville dog trainer is mourning the loss of his four-legged friend, Champ. © Screenshot/TikTok/then8tivedogfather

A dog trainer from Nashville who goes by @then8tivedogfather on TikTok recently lost one of his six pups, a four-legged friend named Champ.

One of the people who learned of the sad news was a UPS driver named Sid who makes his rounds in the neighborhood, always ensuring the four-legged friends in the area are provided with tasty snacks.

As the dog trainer's surveillance camera shows, the UPS worker delivered a package shortly after Champ's death, and as usual, he left treats for the animal residents of the house.

Even though he knew only five pups still lived at the address, he didn't miss the chance to leave a doggie treat for the deceased Champ as well.