UPS driver melts hearts with sweet gesture for dog who died
Nashville, Tennessee - A UPS package delivery worker is touching TikTokers' hearts with a tear-wrenching tribute to a recently passed dog on his regular route.
A dog trainer from Nashville who goes by @then8tivedogfather on TikTok recently lost one of his six pups, a four-legged friend named Champ.
One of the people who learned of the sad news was a UPS driver named Sid who makes his rounds in the neighborhood, always ensuring the four-legged friends in the area are provided with tasty snacks.
As the dog trainer's surveillance camera shows, the UPS worker delivered a package shortly after Champ's death, and as usual, he left treats for the animal residents of the house.
Even though he knew only five pups still lived at the address, he didn't miss the chance to leave a doggie treat for the deceased Champ as well.
TikTokers praise UPS driver's touching gesture
"One last dog treat," then8tivedogfather wrote along with the clip.
Rather than splitting the biscuit among his five remaining dogs, the owner decided to give it a place of honor.
In the video, Champ's owner solemnly places the treat above a memorial plaque for the dead dog. "Miss you Champ," he wrote on TikTok.
Knowing that someone else is remembering Champ fondly is a big comfort to the grieving dog lover.
The video quickly went viral on TikTok, garnering over half a million views. "Awww man what an amazing driver. I;m sorry for your loss," one user commented.
Champ's owner was even able to track down the package delivery worker via the video platform: "@Sid thanks for the treats as usual. Amazing human being you are," he wrote.
