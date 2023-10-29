UPS driver melts hearts with sweet gesture for dog who died

A UPS package delivery worker is touching TikTokers' hearts with a tear-wrenching tribute to a recently passed dog on his regular route.

By Anne-Sophie Mielke

Nashville, Tennessee - A UPS package delivery worker is touching TikTokers' hearts with a tear-wrenching tribute to a recently passed dog on his regular route.

A Nashville dog trainer is mourning the loss of his four-legged friend, Champ.
A Nashville dog trainer is mourning the loss of his four-legged friend, Champ.  © Screenshot/TikTok/then8tivedogfather

A dog trainer from Nashville who goes by @then8tivedogfather on TikTok recently lost one of his six pups, a four-legged friend named Champ.

One of the people who learned of the sad news was a UPS driver named Sid who makes his rounds in the neighborhood, always ensuring the four-legged friends in the area are provided with tasty snacks.

As the dog trainer's surveillance camera shows, the UPS worker delivered a package shortly after Champ's death, and as usual, he left treats for the animal residents of the house.

National Black Cat Day: Why are black cats bad luck?
Cat Guide National Black Cat Day: Why are black cats bad luck?

Even though he knew only five pups still lived at the address, he didn't miss the chance to leave a doggie treat for the deceased Champ as well.

TikTokers praise UPS driver's touching gesture

The UPS delivery worker left six dog treats, including one for the dead Champ.
The UPS delivery worker left six dog treats, including one for the dead Champ.  © Screenshot/TikTok/then8tivedogfather

"One last dog treat," then8tivedogfather wrote along with the clip.

Rather than splitting the biscuit among his five remaining dogs, the owner decided to give it a place of honor.

In the video, Champ's owner solemnly places the treat above a memorial plaque for the dead dog. "Miss you Champ," he wrote on TikTok.

Did this dog eat meth? Pup gobbles mystery package while on walk!
Dogs Did this dog eat meth? Pup gobbles mystery package while on walk!

Knowing that someone else is remembering Champ fondly is a big comfort to the grieving dog lover.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, garnering over half a million views. "Awww man what an amazing driver. I;m sorry for your loss," one user commented.

Champ's owner was even able to track down the package delivery worker via the video platform: "@Sid thanks for the treats as usual. Amazing human being you are," he wrote.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/then8tivedogfather

More on Dogs: