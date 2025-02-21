When owners surprise lonely Golden Retriever with a puppy pal, so many hearts melt
Vancouver Island, Canada - Could things get any cuter? Because her Golden Retriever dog was always so affectionate, a young woman knew she had to do something, and soon a beautiful friendship was born.
As the owner of Pacha the dog revealed on TikTok, the four-legged friend has always been clingy.
No matter where her owners went, what they did, or what they were busy with – Pacha was there, begging for cuddles and attention.
However, as sweet as this behavior is, it can also be frustrating for the pet and owner alike.
As they were not always able to meet the dog's social needs, they quickly realized that they had to find a solution...
And they soon found one in the form of a second furry friend!
Golden Retriever immediately takes puppy under its paw
"When you finally decide to get ur velcro dog their own velcro dog," Pacha's owners wrote in the short clip.
They also shared footage of Pacha playing with a small puppy, cuddling and romping around in a meadow.
The puppy in question is Bucket, a small Golden Retriever that the family got so that they could shower Pacha with even more love.
And lo and behold, it worked!
Not only does Pacha now have a new playmate in Bucket – as the cheeky little puppy has been named – but also a true friend for life.
"Truly the best decision we ever made," enthused the dogs' owner in the video's caption.
