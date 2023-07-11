Woman thinks she's rescuing a fox and later sees the pup-tastic surprise!

A TikToker named Laurel thought she saw an injured fox on the side of the road. She stopped to help and quickly realized it was a dog that needed saving.

By Kim Marie Moser

Canada - A TikToker named Laurel thought she saw an injured fox by the side of the road. She stopped to help the animal and quickly realized that it wasn't a fox at all. It was a hurt dog!

Laurel quickly realized that the fox she was trying to help was actually a little red dog! © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/laurelscool "My friend and I were driving down the highway when we thought we saw this fox in the middle of the road," Laurel Love McIntyre says in her now-viral TikTok clip. The woman didn't hesitate, she stepped on the brakes and pulled over to help the "super injured" animal. Moments later Laurel realized the injured thing wasn't a fox at all but a "little lady" clearly in need of aid. As the TikTok shows, the little reddish fox-like dog came answers Laurel's call and limps into her arms. She gushed, "I was so happy that she came over to me!"

This rescue dog gets named after her savior

This little dog looks thrilled to be in her rescuer's arms. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/laurelscool This TikToker wasn't about to leave this hurt doggo to fend for itself. In the clip, the stylist says, "It seems like she was out there for a while because she was starting to give up...We knew we had to take her." Without further ado, Laurel plopped the dog in the back seat and she and her friend took the dog to the Human Society. The shelter workers decided to name the adorable dog after her rescuer, Laurel. In a follow-up video, Laurel says that her namesake is doing much better. The little dog had a cut on her foot, which has since healed nicely. The rescue dog is currently living with a foster family. Laurel is still deciding whether she will adopt the foxy lady, a nickname she calls the dog. The TikToker just lost her beloved dog Steven and isn't sure she's ready for a new best friend.