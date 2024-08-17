Woman wants to prove her dog has facial expressions and goes viral!

Some still like to claim that dogs don't have different facial expressions, despite numerous studies proving otherwise. But now, a TikToker has given some "definitive" proof with the help of her Australian Shepherd, Penny!

An Australian Shepherd Penny has won the internet with an array of different facial expressions. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@wortheverypenny0

Earlier this month, the woman published a clip on her dog's TikTok page called @wortheverypenny0, which delighted the web.

"Penny & her facial expressions" was the title of the video, which has already garnered nearly two million views and more than 200,000 likes.

Her unscientific yet amusing evidence shows the four-legged friend with a "puppy face," for example. Here, Penny stares at the camera with an utterly adorable expression.

In the "judgmental face," the tricolored pup lies in the corner of a room and looks rather grim.

Her self-explanatory "happy" and "angry" expressions" are also unmistakable for viewers, but for many, the clear highlight was her "Scared of thunder face," which saw Penny open her eyes wide in fear.