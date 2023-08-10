Family finds surprise animal guest in their bathtub!
Edinburgh, UK - A family in Edinburgh were astonished when they stumbled upon a surprise in their bathtub...a fox!
The residents certainly had not expected this surprise guest at the beginning of August!
They found a small fox suddenly sitting in their bathtub, curled up in the corner.
Since the fox appeared frightened, the family assumed that it was seeking shelter in the tub. Thankfully, the sweet creature wasn't injured.
The Scotland natives left the scared animal alone and notified the Scottish SPCA.
"The resident of the house got a bit of a shock when they discovered the fox cub in the bath!" rescue employee Catherine Atterton told BBC.
Rescue workers believe that the young animal had probably sneaked into the house through an open door at some point during the day.
"We were able to release the cub back into the wild straight away in the vicinity of the fox den we think they came from," Atterton revealed, confirming a happy ending for this unexpected house guest.
Cover photo: Facebook/Scottish SPCA