Last Asiatic cheetah cub dies as Iran mourns blow to endangered species

Tehran, Iran - The last of three Asiatic cheetah cubs born in captivity in Iran has died, marking a tragic loss for hopes of saving the critically endangered animal .

As the Iranian media reported on Tuesday, the cheetah cub named Pirouz died of kidney failure at a veterinary hospital in Tehran. He was just 10 months old.

As one of the last of his kind, it had attracted a lot of attention in the country.

Pirouz was born last year in a wildlife refuge in Iran's Semnan province along with two other cheetahs. The mother rejected her cubs, and Pirouz's siblings died just days after birth.

The cub was raised by animal caretakers, but soon after his birth the first health problems appeared, according to media reports.

Last Thursday, the animal was taken to the Central veterinary hospital, and died after suffering kidney failure.