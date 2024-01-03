Lion cub hitches a ride in wild viral video

From a car on a road in Pakistan, a passenger who would normally be traveling on completely different terrain suddenly peered out.

By Simon Schwenk

Pakistan - It's not just the engine roaring in this car, as a ride in Pakistan showed an unusual animal passenger.

Mufasa the lion cub was captured as an unusual passenger on a jaunt through Pakistan.
Mufasa the lion cub was captured as an unusual passenger on a jaunt through Pakistan.  © Screenshot/Instagram/umbreenibrahimphotography

Heavy traffic, congested roads, and loud horns are the usual order on the streets of Pakistan.

What is less common, however, are wild animals casually taking a seat in the back of a car.

The spectacle was captured on video, and has now been seen by millions on social media.

An eight-month-old lion cub named Mufasa, likely after the character from Disney's The Lion King, had his picture taken as he appeared to sit upright and human-like in the back of a passing car.

The cuddly predator dangled its paws out of the open window.

But how did this wild ride come to be?

A lion on the move: the net is divided

Mufasa the lion could be seen captured by a photographer hanging out a car window in Pakistan.
Mufasa the lion could be seen captured by a photographer hanging out a car window in Pakistan.  © Screenshot/Instagram/umbreenibrahimphotography

Various videos of the ride were posted on Instagram by the creator of the clip, Umbreen Ibrahim Photography, and are now going viral. The first has over 1.6 million views.

However, alongside all the natural admiration and wonder about the lion, there has also been criticism in the comments section.

Many internet users agree that a wild predator like Mufasa belongs anywhere but in a car.

It's not been made clear just how or why the lion was hitching a ride.

Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/umbreenibrahimphotography

