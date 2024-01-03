Lion cub hitches a ride in wild viral video
Pakistan - It's not just the engine roaring in this car, as a ride in Pakistan showed an unusual animal passenger.
Heavy traffic, congested roads, and loud horns are the usual order on the streets of Pakistan.
What is less common, however, are wild animals casually taking a seat in the back of a car.
The spectacle was captured on video, and has now been seen by millions on social media.
An eight-month-old lion cub named Mufasa, likely after the character from Disney's The Lion King, had his picture taken as he appeared to sit upright and human-like in the back of a passing car.
The cuddly predator dangled its paws out of the open window.
But how did this wild ride come to be?
A lion on the move: the net is divided
Various videos of the ride were posted on Instagram by the creator of the clip, Umbreen Ibrahim Photography, and are now going viral. The first has over 1.6 million views.
However, alongside all the natural admiration and wonder about the lion, there has also been criticism in the comments section.
Many internet users agree that a wild predator like Mufasa belongs anywhere but in a car.
It's not been made clear just how or why the lion was hitching a ride.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/umbreenibrahimphotography