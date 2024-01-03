Lion cub hitches a ride in wild viral video

Pakistan - It's not just the engine roaring in this car, as a ride in Pakistan showed an unusual animal passenger.

Mufasa the lion cub was captured as an unusual passenger on a jaunt through Pakistan. © Screenshot/Instagram/umbreenibrahimphotography

Heavy traffic, congested roads, and loud horns are the usual order on the streets of Pakistan.

What is less common, however, are wild animals casually taking a seat in the back of a car.

The spectacle was captured on video, and has now been seen by millions on social media.

An eight-month-old lion cub named Mufasa, likely after the character from Disney's The Lion King, had his picture taken as he appeared to sit upright and human-like in the back of a passing car.

The cuddly predator dangled its paws out of the open window.

But how did this wild ride come to be?