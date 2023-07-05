Maine woman heroically fights off black bear to save her dog

Porter, Maine - A 64-year-old woman survived a black bear attack as she heroically fought off the wild animal to save her dog .

A Maine woman fought off a black bear that was attacking her dog by punching it on the nose. © 123rf.com/xtrekx

Lynn Kelly of Porter, Maine, said she was working in her garden when her dog ran into the woods. She told 7 News Boston that she then heard squeals and the pooch came running back – with a big black bear on its heels.

Kelly didn't hesitate to jump into action. With no regard for her own safety, she put herself between the wild animal and her pet and tried to scare the bear away.

"It just kept coming closer, so I had to fight him off because I wasn’t going to run from him because I know they’ll catch you," she said. "I tried to give him a punch."