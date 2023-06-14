Man catches bizarre "death worm" fish in New York

Catskill, New York - A fisherman in New York state hooked a new catch that looks like the stuff of nightmares. What exactly is this "creepy worm" that has captivated users around the world?

Facebook users wanted to know what the mystery fish actually was. © Collage: Facebook/Eric Osinskie

Eric Osinskie caught a strange animal with his fishing rod over Memorial Day weekend, and shared his bizarre find online. It has certainly caused a stir.

On his fishing excursion, he took a photo of the strange looking creature and shared it on the Facebook page of Catskill Outdoors fishing club.

Eric said he had just wanted to catch some trout in Catskill Creek. Unfortunately, he wasn't lucky that day, as the fish just wouldn't bite. But then, he caught something more remarkable.

"Went fishing for the fish that seem to always be right out of my grasp... but I did catch a new species today," Eric wrote in his post showing off menacing looking photos, which ignited some wild discussion.

But what exactly was this strange animal?