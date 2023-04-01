Most hilarious dog videos on TikTok this week

Finding the funniest dog reactions and fails has now become an easy task - thanks to TikTok ! Here are TAG24's top three hilarious pup clips this week.

Need a little laughter to end the week off the right way?

Prepare to be entertained by some of the most clumsy and comedic dogs on the internet.

From a stylish fall on the pavement to the cutest chompers around, these incredible pups can turn a frown upside down!

Paws for a moment and check out these hilarious dogs:

