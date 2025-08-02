Drunk woman wakes up with a hangover – and a wild new animal roommate!

Northumberland, UK - After a few drinks, bad ideas can be inevitable, but UK native Erin Punton took things to a wild level when she dragged a whole animal home with her after a night out!

Erin Punton (22) wondered the next morning why a seagull was flying into her apartment! © Screenshot/Instagram/@erin.punton

The 22-year-old was evidently having a fun night out – after all, there's no other explanation as to why she would take a seagull home with her!

As the Daily Mail reports, she carried the bird back home after spotting it outside the bar.

"I don't even know what made me pick him up," she told the outlet. "I put him in my sitting room with a blanket."

The next morning, she admitted she was surprised because she had forgotten what she had brought home!

When she finally sobered up, she realized that a seagull was flying through her apartment.

So, she decided to take the animal to the vet the next day, only for it to be discovered that the seagull had bird flu!

"I felt sick and bleached my whole house," Erin recalled.