Poisonous snake slithers into child's bed in shocking video

Jimboomba, Australia - When a poisonous snake found its way into a child's bed, the parents were absolutely horrified. Luckily, they knew exactly who to call for help.

When a poisonous snake found its way into a child's bed, the parents were absolutely horrified. © Screenshot/Facebook/Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast 0413 028 081

Shocking footage posted on Facebook by Snake Catchers Brisbane & Gold Coast documents the uninvited guest in what should have been a well-protected environment.

On Sunday morning, snake catchers reported a poisonous red-bellied black viper in a child's bed.

Hidden between dolls and stuffed animals, the dangerous animal had snuggled in and made itself at home.

A mesmerizing video shows how a snake catcher grabs the reptile by the tail, places it on the carpet, and then lets it slide into a cloth bag.

The child's voice can be heard in the background of the video, providing a shocking reminder of what could have happened had the snake not been noticed in time.

According to the Australian Museum, this kind of snake typically lives on the east coast of the continent and is responsible for a large number of bite victims every year.

If humans are bitten by red-bellied black viper snakes, symptoms of poisoning can include nausea, vomiting, headaches, abdominal pain, diarrhea, and/or sweating.