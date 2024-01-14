Seal pup cries for help after losing its way on a country road

Nantucket, Massachusetts - A baby seal just three weeks old got lost on a country road and was left to fend for itself when it became entangled in a bush and had to be rescued.

This little seal had lost its way. © Collage: Screenshot/Facebook/Marine Mammal Alliance Nantucket

As the Boston Globe reported on Saturday, the howler was crying for help – and presumably for its mom.

A man spotted the helpless little fellow and called the Marine Mammal Alliance, which cares for marine animals in distress on the island of Nantucket.

While the rescuers set off, the caller looked after the baby seal, and the organization later posted photos of the mission on Facebook after they had brought the howler to safety.

However, the rescue was more complicated than expected, with the animal screaming and wriggling wildly, according to Pam Murphy, CEO of the Marine Mammal Alliance.

Nevertheless, the employees managed to stow the seal in a transport box and take it to a secluded spot on the beach, where the animal could rest and return to the sea whenever it wanted. The howler had not suffered any injuries.

Seal pups on the move are not uncommon at this time of year, Murphy said, as November to January is pup season.