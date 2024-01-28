Texas wildlife rescuers help freezing fox hunkering down on cold construction site

Bushland, Texas - A small fox sought shelter from the freezing weather on a construction site at Bushland High School in Texas. Luckily, animal rescuers were able to catch the cold critter before it was too late.

This frigid fox was found hunkering down under some plastic on a construction site at a Texas high school. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center recently got a call from a sheriff's deputy because a gray fox was in trouble at a school's construction site, they shared in a Facebook post. Construction workers discovered the small creature stuck under a tarp on the concrete bleachers.

"We honestly thought it would be a foot chase," rescuers admitted in their sweet post.

Luckily, catching the fox turned out to be easier than expected, as a video of the animal rescue shows.

The clip features a rescuer grabbing the fox and pulling it out from under some plastic coverings. The rescuers were happy to have caught him as "temps had dropped into the 20’s and it had started snowing."

They think the wild animal was probably looking for a place to hunker down when it crawled under the plastic of the concrete bleachers.