Giant spider causes hilarious panic for three roommates

Sydney, Australia - Three young women woke up to find a huge huntsman spider in their bathroom, and their desperate attempt to remove the creepy critter has gone viral all over TikTok . Unfortunately, that wasn't the end of the scary story!

Alice Maidment (l) could still laugh, while her roommate, also named Alice, was in a complete panic. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alicee..m

What a nightmare for these self-described arachnophobes!

On December 30, 2023, Alice Maidment was rudely awakened from her slumber by her roommate Alice's cries.

"I woke up to my friend crying, so me and Morgan genuinely thought she'd had some bad news from home, but it was because of this spider," Alice M. told Newsweek.

As it turned out, the three young British women's apartment had been invaded by a huge huntsman spider!

Unfortunately, Morgan, Alice's other roommate, was also terrified of the eight-legged creature, so Alice had to catch it herself.

It took the women 40 minutes of planning and a few attempts to get the critter out of their apartment, as a now-super viral TikTok video shows. The hysterical TikTok boasts over three and a half million views.