Giant spider causes hilarious panic for three roommates
Sydney, Australia - Three young women woke up to find a huge huntsman spider in their bathroom, and their desperate attempt to remove the creepy critter has gone viral all over TikTok. Unfortunately, that wasn't the end of the scary story!
What a nightmare for these self-described arachnophobes!
On December 30, 2023, Alice Maidment was rudely awakened from her slumber by her roommate Alice's cries.
"I woke up to my friend crying, so me and Morgan genuinely thought she'd had some bad news from home, but it was because of this spider," Alice M. told Newsweek.
As it turned out, the three young British women's apartment had been invaded by a huge huntsman spider!
Unfortunately, Morgan, Alice's other roommate, was also terrified of the eight-legged creature, so Alice had to catch it herself.
It took the women 40 minutes of planning and a few attempts to get the critter out of their apartment, as a now-super viral TikTok video shows. The hysterical TikTok boasts over three and a half million views.
Huntsman spiders come in pairs to these roommates' despair
As the TikTok shows, Alice's roommates were terrified and kept their distance. Alice went after the spider, and, unfortunately, her first attempt failed as the spider slipped through her fingers.
In the end, however, the 20-year-old British woman managed to hurl the creepy-crawly outside onto the balcony.
Peace returned to the woman's apartment, but that wasn't the end of the scary story. As one TikToker wrote in the comments section of the viral video, "I swear huntsman's travel in two..."
A few days after the successful removal, the three women found an even bigger spider on the wall in the hallway of their apartment building. They shared another video to TikTok that shows the three women laughing in utter disbelief at their bad luck.
Hopefully, that's the end of the frightening spider business!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@alicee..m