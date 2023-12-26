Turkey causes Christmas chaos by crashing into California power line

Sacramento, California - A wild turkey caused Christmas chaos for some Californians when it flew into a power line on Christmas Eve, causing things to go dark.

A wild turkey ended up in a power line on Christmas Eve in Sacramento (stock image). © 123RF/oguzdkn

Shortly after noon PST on Sunday, more than 4,000 households in Sacramento, California, were without power.

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District confirmed the bird strike was the cause of the outage and announced that crews were immediately dispatched to repair the damage, according to Newsweek.

Power was restored to the affected neighborhoods via an alternate circuit, the company said, and was back up and running later that day. More than 300 had reported outages.

The power line crash did not end well for the turkey, which did not survive.