Turkey causes Christmas chaos by crashing into California power line

A wild turkey caused Christmas chaos in Sacramento, California when it flew into a power line on Christmas Eve, causing things to go dark.

By Marcus Scholz

Sacramento, California - A wild turkey caused Christmas chaos for some Californians when it flew into a power line on Christmas Eve, causing things to go dark.

A wild turkey ended up in a power line on Christmas Eve in Sacramento (stock image).
A wild turkey ended up in a power line on Christmas Eve in Sacramento (stock image).  © 123RF/oguzdkn

Shortly after noon PST on Sunday, more than 4,000 households in Sacramento, California, were without power.

The Sacramento Municipal Utility District confirmed the bird strike was the cause of the outage and announced that crews were immediately dispatched to repair the damage, according to Newsweek.

Power was restored to the affected neighborhoods via an alternate circuit, the company said, and was back up and running later that day. More than 300 had reported outages.

Maine coon cat in profile: Temperament, size, price, and more
Cat Guide Maine coon cat in profile: Temperament, size, price, and more

The power line crash did not end well for the turkey, which did not survive.

A turkey apparently flew into a power line, cutting power on Christmas Eve in Sacramento (stock image).
A turkey apparently flew into a power line, cutting power on Christmas Eve in Sacramento (stock image).  © 123RF/serjio74

Wild turkeys are common throughout the US, although usually associated with Thanksgiving rather than Christmas.

Cover photo: Collage: 123RF/serjio74 & oguzdkn

More on Animals: