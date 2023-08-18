New Covid variant under "careful assessment" by CDC and WHO

Atlanta, Georgia - The CDC and WHO both said they are closely monitoring a new variant of Covid-19 , although the potential impact of BA.2.86 is currently unknown.

The BA.2.86 Covid-19 variant is being monitored by both the CDC and the WHO after scientists observed a large number of mutations. © 123RF/zeferli

The WHO classified the new variant as one under surveillance "due to the large number (more than 30) of spike gene mutations it carries", it wrote in a bulletin about the pandemic late Thursday.



So far, the variant has only been detected in the US, Israel, and Denmark.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed it is also closely monitoring the variant, in a post on X.

"The potential impact of the BA.2.86 mutations are presently unknown and undergoing careful assessment," said WHO, which is currently monitoring upwards of 10 variants and their descent lineages.