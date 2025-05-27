Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces "common sense" change to US Covid vaccine guidelines

Washington DC - The US will no longer recommend Covid-19 vaccines for children and healthy pregnant women, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced Tuesday, calling it a "common sense" decision grounded in sound science.

The change follows last week's announcement by Food and Drug Administration officials that they would limit approval of Covid shots – a critical tool in ending the pandemic – to adults aged 65 and older, as well as younger individuals with underlying health conditions.

Trump administration officials have framed the shift as bringing the US into closer alignment with countries like Britain, Germany, and France, where annual boosters are recommended only for the elderly and immunocompromised.

But it comes as Kennedy – who has long promoted misinformation about vaccines in general and the Covid shots in particular – pushes to overhaul federal public health policy.

"I couldn't be more pleased to announce that as of today, the Covid vaccine for healthy children and healthy pregnant women has been removed from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) recommended immunization schedule," he said in a video posted to X.

FDA officials also said vaccine manufacturers will need to conduct new clinical trials – including comparisons against a saline placebo – if they wish to retain approval for use in healthy people under 65.

These recent changes have drawn criticism.