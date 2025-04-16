WHO announces drafting of first-ever global Pandemic Accord

Geneva, Switzerland - A global pandemic treaty aimed at preventing the chaos seen during the Covid-19 crisis has been drafted, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday.

The World Health Organization has announced the drafting of the world's first-ever pandemic accord. © Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

The proposal will now be submitted to the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of WHO, in May for consideration.

The WHO has stressed the urgency of preparedness, warning that the next pandemic is not a question of if, but when.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the nations of the world had "made history" with the draft.

"In reaching consensus on the Pandemic Agreement, not only did they put in place a generational accord to make the world safer, they have also demonstrated that multilateralism is alive and well, and that in our divided world, nations can still work together to find common ground, and a shared response to shared threats."

The agreement, which was first proposed in 2021 and was expected to be finished last year, calls for stronger global health systems capable of detecting and responding to emerging diseases swiftly.

In the event of a future pandemic, it seeks to ensure rapid development and equitable distribution of vaccines, treatments, and protective equipment.

The treaty would be binding only in countries that choose to ratify it.