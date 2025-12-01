Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of December 2025

The holiday season is in full swing, and amid all of the chaos, there's no better way to unwind than by cozying up with a good book by the fire.

By Kelly Christ

The holiday season is in full swing, and amid all of the chaos, there's no better way to unwind than by cozying up with a good book by the fire.

New titles by Brandon Sanderson, Rachel Van Dyken, and more are coming this December. © Unsplash/@wildacvila This month, there are plenty of exciting new reads to dive into – or to pick up as the perfect Christmas gift! Hoping to get lost in a fantasy world, or discover your new favorite author? Look no further than TAG24's Book Release Radar for December 2025!

Fallen Gods by Rachel Van Dyken

Television by Lauren Rothery

Television will be published on December 2. © HarperCollins Television follows an aging A-lister, his best friend and part-time lover, and an up-and-coming screenwriter in an intertwining narrative that confronts wealth, fame, and creativity. The novel evokes Joan Didion with poignant prose as it explores disillusionment in modern creativity and the darker truth behind the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. You won't want to miss this debut as Lauren Rothery establishes herself as a writer-to-watch in the literary scene! Television arrives on December 2.

Tailored Realities by Brandon Sanderson

Tailored Realities will be published on December 9. © Tor Books Sci-fi fans are in for a treat this holiday season with Tailored Realities, a new short fiction collection from Brandon Sanderson. The collection features both stories published individually in the past and never-before-seen tales like the novella Moment Zero. Other stories include Defending Elysium, which is set in the world of Sanderson's 2018 young adult novel, Skyward. Tailored Realities will be published on December 9.