Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of February 2025

By Kelly Christ

2025 continues its hot streak with a number of exciting new book releases in the month of February.

Ali Hazelwood, Gillian McAllister, and more authors are releasing buzzy new reads this month. After a rather chaotic January, there's no better time to escape it all within the pages of a good book. Whether you prefer to dive into a pulse-pounding thriller or a swoon-worthy romance, February has something for every kind of bookworm. New releases from Ali Hazelwood, Gillian McAllister, and more are sure to get you hyped up for another big reading month. Read on to learn all about February 2025's most anticipated titles!

Deep End by Ali Hazelwood

Deep End by Ali Hazelwood will be released on February 4. Bestselling romance author Ali Hazelwood returns this month with Deep End, where she's ditching the world of STEM for a steamy sports love story. The novel follows a competitive diver and a star swimmer who find themselves unexpectedly drawn together after a dangerous secret gets out. But the pair's liaison soon dives into dangerous waters, and they are forced to confront their true feelings after all. Dive into the Deep End when it hits bookstores on February 4.

Idle Grounds by Krystelle Bamford

Idle Grounds by Krystelle Bamford will be released on February 11. © Simon & Schuster Idle Grounds by Krystelle Bamford is set in 1980s New England as a group of young cousins venture into the woods during a family party. When one disappears, the others set out on a search, but the foreboding forest soon leaves the children caught between the present day and the realm of memory. An eerie and powerful exploration of family and identity, Idle Grounds is truly a read like no other. Idle Grounds hits bookstores on February 11.

Nothing Ever Happens Here by Seraphina Nova Glass

Nothing Ever Happens Here by Seraphina Nova Glass will be released on February 11. © Graydon House Set in a snowy Minnesota town, Nothing Ever Happens Here by Seraphina Nova Glass twists a complicated web of mysteries following two young women. The first is Shelby, who finds herself facing alarming threats from the attacker who nearly killed her a year prior. The other is Mackenzie, whose husband has mysteriously disappeared. As the small town grows more puzzled by the troubling developments, a group of seniors at an elderly living residence decide to put on their detective caps and spotlight the incidents in a viral true crime podcast. Will they crack the case? Nothing Ever Happens Here arrives on February 11.

Famous Last Words by Gillian McAllister

Famous Last Words by Gillian McAllister will be released on February 25. © William Morrow Bestselling author Gillian McAllister returns this month with Famous Last Words, a mystery following new mom Camilla. As she prepares to return to work, her life is turned upside down when her husband disappears. Left with only a cryptic note, Camilla soon finds out where he went as police inform her that he's involved in a hostage situation – and he's the gunman. Famous Last Words will be released on February 25.