Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of November 2025

By Kelly Christ

November 2025 welcomes new books from authors like Travis Baldree and E. Lockhart. As the temperature drops, there's no better way to unwind than by diving into a good book at home. From highly anticipated sequels to pulse-pounding thrillers, November's new titles offer something for every kind of bookworm. And with December just around the corner, these reads will help you inch closer to that ever-elusive Goodreads goal! Read on to discover TAG24's most anticipated books of November 2025.

We Fell Apart by E. Lockhart

We Fell Apart will be released on November 4. © Delacorte Press On the heels of a hit Prime Video TV adaptation, the world of We Were Liars is set to expand with E. Lockhart's new release, We Fell Apart. The third novel set in the We Were Liars universe, We Fell Apart follows a girl named Matilda as she's invited to Hidden Beach by her father – whom she's never met. Matilda accepts the offer, but when she arrives, her father is nowhere to be found. Taylor Swift Why is Taylor Swift going incognito this NFL season? Insiders spill! With a mystery begging to be solved and plenty of secrets to uncover, Matilda must dive deep to discover the truth behind the lies of Hidden Beach. We Fell Apart arrives on November 4.

The Place Where They Buried Your Heart by Christina Henry

The Place Where They Buried Your Heart will be released on November 4. © Berkley Horror author Christina Henry returns this month with The Place Where They Buried Your Heart. This eerie read tells the story of Jessie Campanelli, who dared her younger brother Paul to enter an abandoned home that the neighborhood kids all claimed was haunted. But when Paul doesn't return, the children are convinced their theories were right, while the adults presume Paul was kidnapped. Years later, an adult Jessie returns to that fateful street, where the sinister home's darkness appears to be hungry for more. The Place Where They Buried Your Heart arrives on November 4.

Brigands & Breadknives by Travis Baldree

Brigands & Breadknives will be released on November 11. © Tor Books Get ready for another cozy fantasy from Travis Baldree with Brigands & Breadknives, the next installment of his beloved Legends & Lattes series. The story centers around the rattkin bookseller named Fern, who is hoping to find a new spark by moving to Thune. There, she reunites with an old friend who owns a familiar bookshop, and sets out on her adventure. But as the move fails to break her out of her weariness, Fern drinks away her sorrows – resulting in her waking up far from home, with the unexpected company of a mythic warrior and a chaotic goblin. What could go wrong? Brigands & Breadknives comes out on November 11.

The Burning Library by Gilly Macmillan

The Burning Library will be released on November 18. © William Morrow Looking for a dark academia read to dive into this month? The Burning Library is the one for you! Set in St. Andrews, Scotland, the novel follows the mysterious death of a woman named Eleanor Bruton, who harbored dark secrets tied to a valuable medieval artifact. The artifact – a scrap torn from an old manuscript – has been coveted by two rival secret organizations: The Order of St. Katherine and the Fellowship of the Larks. As Bruton's death is investigated, the deadly secrets of each elusive group come to light, weaving an intricate web that could hold the answers to both the location of the manuscript and Bruton's murder. The Burning Library will be released on November 18.