How is Jennifer Lopez feeling after Kiss of the Spider Woman's box office fail?

Los Angeles, California - Jennifer Lopez is reportedly "pivoting" after her new movie , Kiss of the Spider Woman , failed at the box office!

Jennifer Lopez is apparently moving on after the disappointing box office numbers for Kiss of the Spider Woman. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@jlo

After J.Lo canceled her appearance at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival, journalist Rob Shuter reports that the 56-year-old is "done" with the musical-drama and moving on to her next career move.

An insider spilled, "She's not celebrating failure, she's pivoting," while a friend of the star tattled, "Jennifer doesn't linger, she learns, she moves, she reinvents."

The film adaptation of the 1992 stage musical, which had a budget of $30 million, reportedly only made $1.6 million in two weeks.

Kiss of the Spider Woman, which was produced by J.Lo's ex-husband Ben Affleck, was initially believed to be the movie that could land the Selena star her first Oscar nod.

Yet the insider maintains that Jennifer has already "dumped Spider Woman before it could drag her down."

"Classic J.Lo, she calls the shots, and she's already on to the next big thing," the tipster added.