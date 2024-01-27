Alec Baldwin defended by SAG-AFTRA: "An actor's job is not to be a firearms expert"

Los Angeles, California - The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) has defended Alec Baldwin after the star was charged with involuntary manslaughter over the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film Rust.

Alec Baldwin was defended by SAG-AFTRA on Thursday, with the union arguing it was not his responsibility to be a "firearms expert." © IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

The union has argued that Baldwin was not responsible for firearms safety on the film set, describing the charge as an "incorrect assessment of the actual duties of an actor on set."

"An actor's job is not to be a firearms or weapons expert," a statement said.

"Performers train to perform, and they are not required or expected to be experts on guns or experienced in their use.

"The industry assigns that responsibility to qualified professionals who oversee their use and handling in every aspect."

Baldwin, the lead actor and a co-producer of the film, was pointing a gun at Hutchins during a rehearsal in October 2021 when the weapon went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.

The actor has said he pulled back the hammer but not the trigger, and the gun fired.

Baldwin was initially charged in January 2023, but those charges were formally dismissed three months later.



Last week, special prosecutors brought the case before a grand jury in Santa Fe after receiving a new analysis of the gun that was used, and Baldwin was re-charged.