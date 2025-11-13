Ariana Grande gets saved by Cynthia Erivo during viral fan attack!

Singapore - Ariana Grande has been changed for good after her co- star , Cynthia Erivo, saved her from a fan at the Wicked: For Good Singapore premiere!

Cynthia Erivo (l.) came Ariana Grande's defense when a fan jumped onto the red carpet for a photo with the singer. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

On Thursday, a viral clip from the latest premiere for the Wicked sequel showed the Eternal Sunshine artist getting accosted by a fan.

Ariana is filmed walking the red carpet that was transformed into the yellow brick road, along with Cynthia and Michelle Yeoh.

Seconds later, a fan in a white shirt with blue-streaked hair is seen jumping and sprinting towards the singer while also grabbing her.

Immediately, the 38-year-old placed herself between the man and the Positions hitmaker before security removed him.