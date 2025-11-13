Ariana Grande gets saved by Cynthia Erivo during viral fan attack!
Singapore - Ariana Grande has been changed for good after her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, saved her from a fan at the Wicked: For Good Singapore premiere!
On Thursday, a viral clip from the latest premiere for the Wicked sequel showed the Eternal Sunshine artist getting accosted by a fan.
Ariana is filmed walking the red carpet that was transformed into the yellow brick road, along with Cynthia and Michelle Yeoh.
Seconds later, a fan in a white shirt with blue-streaked hair is seen jumping and sprinting towards the singer while also grabbing her.
Immediately, the 38-year-old placed herself between the man and the Positions hitmaker before security removed him.
Will the Wicked crasher get punished?
Ariana seemed visibly shaken by the incident but was comforted by Cynthia and Michelle.
The crasher has been identified as Johnson Wen, who goes by the handle Pyjama Mann and is reportedly known for crashing celebrity events – including a time he jumped on stage with Katy Perry.
Wen also shared his own clip of the wild moment on his page, captioning the post, "Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You."
Wicked fans have flooded his comments section with heavy disapproval over his actions!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/pyjamann & IMAGO/ABACAPRESS