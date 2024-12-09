Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reveal what they were thinking in viral "holding space" interview

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Ariana Grande recently admitted that she was originally confused during an emotional moment in a now-viral Wicked interview with Cynthia Erivo.

Ariana Grande (r.) and Cynthia Erivo spilled the tea on their viral Wicked interview moment. © Collage: IMAGO / Future Image & News Licensing

In a recent chat with Variety, the stars finally dished on the viral interview with Out Magazine reporter Tracey Gilchrist.

It started when the journalist mentioned seeing posts about people "holding space" with the lyrics to the movie's big musical number – Defying Gravity.

The phrase, which was supposed to mean connecting emotionally with the song, wasn't exactly familiar to many.

But Cynthia, who portrays Elphaba in the record-breaking movie, soon looked like she was on the verge of tears and admitted that she was caught off guard by the comment.

Looking back, Cynthia explained that she simply didn't know that fans were "holding space" and was moved by the idea.

Ariana, however, had a completely different reaction that has fans in tears of laughter.