Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo reveal what they were thinking in viral "holding space" interview
Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Ariana Grande recently admitted that she was originally confused during an emotional moment in a now-viral Wicked interview with Cynthia Erivo.
In a recent chat with Variety, the stars finally dished on the viral interview with Out Magazine reporter Tracey Gilchrist.
It started when the journalist mentioned seeing posts about people "holding space" with the lyrics to the movie's big musical number – Defying Gravity.
The phrase, which was supposed to mean connecting emotionally with the song, wasn't exactly familiar to many.
But Cynthia, who portrays Elphaba in the record-breaking movie, soon looked like she was on the verge of tears and admitted that she was caught off guard by the comment.
Looking back, Cynthia explained that she simply didn't know that fans were "holding space" and was moved by the idea.
Ariana, however, had a completely different reaction that has fans in tears of laughter.
Ariana Grande admits "I didn't know what any part of it meant"
"I didn't know what any part of it meant," Ari, who plays Glinda in the new movie, admitted.
"I didn't understand the first sentence. And then I definitely didn't understand what was happening."
But once she noticed that Cynthia was emotional, she said she "just wanted to be there."
"'Cause I knew something big was happening, and I didn't know how to be there," the Positions singer said.
In the original video, Ari is seen grabbing Cynthia's finger and tapping on it to comfort her – which became a meme all on its own.
Ariana explained, "She looks like she's about to cry again, and I'm gonna grab this."
In reaction to the new explanations, one fan hilariously commented on X, "In der clerb… we all confused."
