Ariana Grande and Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo sport multiple sweet matching tattoos

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo honored their upcoming blockbuster movie musical Wicked with multiple matching tattoos! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande & @cynthiaerivo

Ari and Cynthia will portray the roles of Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba the green "Wicked" Witch respectively, with the Wicked Part 1 release set for November 27!

Their gorgeous minimalist tattoos are of poppy flowers and the words "For Good." Both are references to Wicked, based on the story of The Wizard of Oz, with For Good being the name of an emotional duet between the two female leads.

While Ariana's Insta story of the palm tats was posted on Friday, onscreen text appeared to show the picture was taken on April 23, 2023. It's not currently known when they got the poppies, but fans caught glimpses of them as far back as May.

These aren't the only Wicked-themed tattoos the Positions artist has gotten, having unveiled another of a vintage Glinda illustration in August.