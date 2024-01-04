Ariana Grande and Wicked costar Cynthia Erivo sport multiple sweet matching tattoos
Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo honored their upcoming blockbuster movie musical Wicked with multiple matching tattoos!
Ari and Cynthia will portray the roles of Glinda the Good Witch and Elphaba the green "Wicked" Witch respectively, with the Wicked Part 1 release set for November 27!
Their gorgeous minimalist tattoos are of poppy flowers and the words "For Good." Both are references to Wicked, based on the story of The Wizard of Oz, with For Good being the name of an emotional duet between the two female leads.
While Ariana's Insta story of the palm tats was posted on Friday, onscreen text appeared to show the picture was taken on April 23, 2023. It's not currently known when they got the poppies, but fans caught glimpses of them as far back as May.
These aren't the only Wicked-themed tattoos the Positions artist has gotten, having unveiled another of a vintage Glinda illustration in August.
Ariana Grande's Wicked costar Cythia Erivo gushes over their bond
In December, Cynthia Erivo told Entertainment Tonight that Ariana was "wonderful."
"We seem to have found this wonderfully easy rhythm together," she said. "When we are able to sing together, it really works. We just sort of find each other, so it's been lovely to work with her. It's like finding a family member you didn't know you had."
Cynthia added that For Good was "really special to us," noting that filming the song "was a lot for both of us, in our hearts, you know?"
Looks like the experience was so special that they felt the need to immortalize it in ink – for good!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande & @cynthiaerivo