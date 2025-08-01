Justin Baldoni attends Blake Lively's deposition in surprise twist

New York, New York - Justin Baldoni made a surprise appearance as his It Ends With Us co- star Blake Lively was deposed on Thursday amid their heated legal battle.

Justin Baldoni (l.) was in the room for his co-star Blake Lively's anticipated deposition on Thursday. © Collage: Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to TMZ, Baldoni was in the room when the 37-year-old Gossip Girl star was deposed by his legal team at her lawyer's office in New York.

The outlet revealed that the anticipated deposition was limited to a small group, with only the actors, their attorneys, a court reporter, and a videographer present.

Baldoni's legal team previously suggested that Lively's interview be held at Madison Square Garden as a ticketed event – an idea the A Simple Favor actor's attorneys slammed as a "ghoulish taunt."

Lively first sued the 41-year-old filmmaker in December 2024, accusing him of sexual harassment and retaliation.

Baldoni has denied her allegations, but his subsequent defamation countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, was tossed by a federal judge in June.

The Jane the Virgin actor opted not to refile amended claims against Lively after the suit was dismissed.