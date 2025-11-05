Justin Baldoni warns Blake Lively legal war isn't over after defamation suit is tossed

Los Angeles, California - Justin Baldoni isn't backing down from his bitter legal feud with his It Ends With Us co- star , Blake Lively!

Justin Baldoni's (l.) attorney broke his silence after a federal judge officially tossed Baldoni's $400 million countersuit against Blake Lively. © Collage: IMAGO / Dreamstime & ZUMA Press Wire

The 41-year-old's attorney, Bryan Freedman, told Page Six on Wednesday that the battle is far from over, despite Baldoni missing the deadline to amend his defamation suit against Lively that was tossed in June.

The lawyer insists that the move was intentional, explaining, "No deadlines were missed."

"Our clients chose not to amend their complaint to preserve appeal rights."

Freedman noted, "In the meantime, we are focusing on Ms. Lively's claim," adding that he remains "fully committed to pursuing the truth through every legal and factual avenue available."

Last week, US District Court Judge Lewis Liman officially dismissed the $400 million countersuit against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, after first rejecting the filing over the summer.

Baldoni's lawyer added that he and the Jane the Virgin star "look forward to their day in court."