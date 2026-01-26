Cardi B goes wild over Stefon Diggs' AFC Championship win: "We're going to the Super Bowl!"
Denver, Colorado - Cardi B celebrated Stefon Diggs and the New England Patriots securing their spot in Super Bowl LX!
The Pick It Up rapper was captured going wild after the Patriots beat the Denver Broncos 10-7 in AFC Championship Game.
The win means that the New England are now heading to this year's Super Bowl, where they'll face off against the Seattle Seahawks.
Cardi, who rocked a long, neon green wig and and a leather jacket, yelled in a video shared by the NFL, "We're going to the Super Bowl! Oh my God!"
Later, the New York rapper donned an oversized, gray fur coat and a conference championship hat while dishing on Stefon's successful season during an interview.
Cardi shared with the reporter, "I feel so excited Pats Nation! I'm so proud of him, I hope he's proud of himself."
She added, "He came back from an ACL [injury], that man worked hard every single day!"
The Grammy-winning artist, who shares a son with the wide receiver, confirmed her Super Bowl appearance – which has sparked online theories that she may join Bad Bunny's halftime show!
Cover photo: Collage: Justin Edmonds & MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP