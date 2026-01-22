Stefon Diggs gushes over Cardi B ahead of AFC Championship game: "She's an amazing woman"
Los Angeles, California - New England Patriots athlete Stefon Diggs praised his boo Cardi B as his team advances to the Super Bowl!
During his latest press conference, the 32-year-old wide receiver praised his girlfriend and joked that he "converted" her into a football fan.
"I've gotta holler at her about one recently, but it's cool, though. I just appreciate her support," he said when asked about Cardi's enthusiastic viral videos.
"She's been an amazing supporter of me and the Patriots. She wasn't a football girl before I converted her over," Stefon continued.
"But I'm just thankful to have her in my corner. She's an amazing woman.”
The Safe hitmaker proved she's a Pats fan after she recently trolled ESPN's hosts who doubted that the Patriots would beat the Houston Texans – which they did!
Stefon and his teammates are now among the four contenders vying for a spot in the Super Bowl LX.
Cardi and Stefon – who were first linked together in 2024 – welcomed their son in November, while the Pick It Up rapper also shares three children with her ex Offset.
Cover photo: Collage: Maddie Meyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Newscom World