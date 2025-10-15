Cardi B opens up about "nasty" Nicki Minaj feud: "I really feel like a lioness"

New York, New York - Cardi B has opened up about her "nasty" online feud with fellow rapper Nicki Minaj – and why she felt the need to go so hard to defend her kids.

Cardi B (r.) got candid about her explosive feud with Nicki Minaj earlier this month, which saw both stars take digs at each other's kids. © Collage: Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / imageSPACE

The 33-year-old has no regrets about her explosive back-and-forth with Nicki, as she told Paper magazine in a cover story published on Tuesday.

Cardi alluded to the recent feud – which saw both stars take digs at each other's children – as she told the outlet, "This week I showed the world that I will get the most nasty about mine."

"I never had to get that nasty for my kids. But I did, and I really feel like a lioness," she continued.

Within their explosive exchanges, Nicki dragged Cardi's daughter, Kulture, into the drama as she called the seven-year-old a "roach" and a "monkey," while the Bronx native accused Nicki of using drugs – which she claimed led to the 42-year-old's son being "nonverbal."

Cardi admitted she felt "tested" during the feud but said that it gave her a new sense of confidence in her parenting.

"It just goes to show me how strong I am, and it just goes to show me like, Damn, I will really take it to hell for mines: mentally, physically, anything. And I wouldn't care," she said.