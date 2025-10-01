Cardi B and Nicki Minaj feud explodes with nasty disses about each other's kids

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's drama got nastier after the rappers dragged their respective kids into it!

Cardi B called Nicki Minaj's (l.) son "nonverbal" after Nicki threw shots at the Bongos rapper's daughter. © Collage: DIA DIPASUPIL & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The longtime hip-hop rivals' feud got even uglier after Cardi dragged Nicki on Monday for dissing her fourth pregnancy.

"Alright now this the third tweet talkin about my pregnancy… like you wasn't going to different fertility doctors cuz you couldn't reproduce from all them percs scrambling your eggs," the 32-year-old wrote.

Nicki hit back by dragging Cardi's seven-year-old daughter Kulture, tweeting on Tuesday, "kulture vulture you ugly too," and added in another post, "Kulture u a roach & a monkey. Like your sister."

The Bongos artist then ripped into Nicki over the posts, writing, "B***h you wish you could call my daughter ugly.. Kulture is beautiful and you know that."

Cardi went on to throw a shot at the 42-year-old's son, tweeting, "Your hate is so deep dark and nasty because your son nonverbal cuz you f**ked him up wit them drugs so you jealous of everybody kids and their happiness!!! B***H WHERE TF YOU AT STOP TALKING."