Cardi B and Nicki Minaj reignite feud with explosive insults

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B reignited her long-running feud with Nicki Minaj after the Super Bass rapper took a jab at her new album.

Cardi B (l.) and Nicki Minaj traded blows on social media after Nicki took a jab at the Outside rapper's new album. © Collage: Theo Wargo & Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The musicians traded blows on Monday after Nicki posted on X "$4.99" – an apparent nod to the discounted price of Cardi's latest record, Am I The Drama?.

The 42-year-old has deleted most of her posts about Cardi, but at one point, she even riffed on the lyrics of Cardi's new song Magnet to throw shade at the Bronx native.



"Abcdefgeeeeeeee / Fallin off the charts wit a big bellyyyy," Nicki wrote in an apparent reference to Cardi, who is currently pregnant with her fourth baby.

"RUNNING TRAINS / Barefoot, still smellyyyyy / Still. You. Could. Not. outsell. meeeeee."

Cardi wasted no time clapping back, writing, "Damn she was streaming Magnet hard as hell huh??"

The Bodak Yellow artist then tweaked the song's lyrics herself, adding in a dig about Nicki's brother, who was previously convicted of sexually assaulting a child.

In another post, she told Nicki that mocking her album is "not the gag that you think it is" and added, "I was in high school when you came out wtf is you comparing yourself to me for???"

Cardi and Nicki's beef is nothing new, as the pair famously got into a physical altercation back in 2018.