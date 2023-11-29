Elon Musk bashes advertisers who criticized his antisemitic post: "Go f**k yourself"

New York, New York - Elon Musk apologized Wednesday for endorsing a social media post widely seen as antisemitic but accused advertisers who are turning away from his social media platform X of "blackmail" and said anyone who does so can "go f**k yourself."

Elon Musk apologized for endorsing a social media post widely deemed to be antisemitic but slammed advertisers who departed his platform following the scandal. © Slaven Vlasic / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The remark before corporate executives at the New York Times' Dealbook conference drew a shocked silence.

Earlier, Musk had apologized for what he called "literally the worst and dumbest post that I've ever done."

In a comment on X, formerly Twitter, Musk on November 15 called a post "the actual truth" that said Jewish communities advocated a "dialectical hatred against whites," which was criticized as echoing longtime conspiracy theory among White supremacists.

The statement prompted a flood of departures from X of major advertisers, including Apple, Disney, Comcast, and IBM, who criticized Musk for antisemitism.

"I'm sorry for that tweet or post," Musk said Wednesday. "It was foolish of me."

He told interviewer Andrew Ross Sorkin that his post had been misinterpreted and that he had sought to clarify the remark in subsequent posts to the thread, but Musk also said he wouldn't be beholden to pressure from advertisers.