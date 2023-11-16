IBM pulls ads from Elon Musk's X over pro-Nazi posts

San Francisco, California - IBM on Thursday said it has stopped advertising on X due to a report its ads were shown next to pro-Nazi posts at the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The move from IBM comes as X owner Elon Musk (pictured) is facing criticism for endorsing an unfounded antisemitic conspiracy theory on the service. © KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH / POOL / AFP

This move comes as X owner Elon Musk is facing criticism for endorsing an unfounded antisemitic conspiracy theory on the service.

Nonprofit Media Matters on Thursday reported that it found Apple, Oracle, and IBM ads displayed next to posts touting Hitler and the Nazi Party on X.

"IBM has zero tolerance for hate speech and discrimination and we have immediately suspended all advertising on X while we investigate this entirely unacceptable situation," the New York-based tech firm said in response to an AFP inquiry.

An X executive told AFP that it did a "sweep" of accounts pointed out by Media Matters and they will no longer be able to make money from ads.

The posts themselves will be labeled "sensitive media," according to the executive.

"Ads follow the people on X, in this case, the Media Matter's researcher that was going to actively look for this content – that's how user targeting works," the executive said in an emailed reply.