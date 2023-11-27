Elon Musk to meet Israeli president and hostage families

Jerusalem, Israel - Israeli President Isaac Herzog will meet Elon Musk on Monday and emphasize "the need to act to combat rising antisemitism online," the politician's office said Sunday.

Elon Musk (l.) is set to meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog amid reports of rising hate speech on X. © Collage: Stefani Reynolds / AFP & GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA / AFP

Musk, owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, has come under fire over what critics say is a proliferation of hate speech on the social media site since his takeover.



He has also been accused by the White House of "abhorrent promotion" of antisemitism after endorsing a conspiracy theory seen as accusing Jews of trying to weaken white majorities.

Herzog's office said the meeting would be joined by "representatives of families of hostages held by Hamas, who will speak about the horrors of the Hamas terror attack on October 7, and of the ongoing pain and uncertainty for those held captive."

"In their meeting, the President will emphasize the need to act to combat rising antisemitism online," Herzog's office said.